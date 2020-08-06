Man to serve 4 years for fleeing police, injuring officer after robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Chicago man to four years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to stealing from cellphone stores at Southlake Mall and injuring a police officer during a chase involving a SmartCar.

Antoine D. Beals, 31, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of theft and one count of resisting law enforcement, all level 6 felonies.

Beals previously admitted to using a tool to cut security cords to cellphones Nov. 19 at the AT&T store at 2629 E. 80th Ave. in Merrillville and Jan. 5 at the T-Mobile store in Southlake Mall, according to a plea agreement.

Beals stole $5,000 to $7,000 worth of phones from the AT&T sore and $3,400 worth of phones from T-Mobile, records state.

Hobart police responded Jan. 7 after witnesses reported seeing Beals get into a SmartCar parked outside the mall, records state.

Hobart officers saw Beals driving the car north on Interstate 65, then west onto the Borman Expressway to Cline Avenue, into Griffith, where Griffith police aided in the pursuit, records state.

While on Cline Avenue, officers saw Beals toss the stolen cellphones out of the car's left side door, records state.