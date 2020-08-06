You are the owner of this article.
Man to serve 4 years for fleeing police, injuring officer after robbery
Man to serve 4 years for fleeing police, injuring officer after robbery

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Chicago man to four years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to stealing from cellphone stores at Southlake Mall and injuring a police officer during a chase involving a SmartCar.

Antoine D. Beals, 31, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of theft and one count of resisting law enforcement, all level 6 felonies.

Beals previously admitted to using a tool to cut security cords to cellphones Nov. 19 at the AT&T store at 2629 E. 80th Ave. in Merrillville and Jan. 5 at the T-Mobile store in Southlake Mall, according to a plea agreement.

Beals stole $5,000 to $7,000 worth of phones from the AT&T sore and $3,400 worth of phones from T-Mobile, records state.

Hobart police responded Jan. 7 after witnesses reported seeing Beals get into a SmartCar parked outside the mall, records state.

Hobart officers saw Beals driving the car north on Interstate 65, then west onto the Borman Expressway to Cline Avenue, into Griffith, where Griffith police aided in the pursuit, records state.

While on Cline Avenue, officers saw Beals toss the stolen cellphones out of the car's left side door, records state.

During the chase, Beals rammed two marked Hobart police cars before striking a third and trapping an officer inside, police said.

Police surrounded Beals in a parking lot by Bulkmatic Transport, at which point he reversed the SmartCar into a Hobart police squad car as an officer attempted to exit the vehicle to arrest Beals, records state.

The impact caused the officer's left leg and hand to be pinned between the door and frame of the squad car, documents state.

A Griffith police officer fired a shot into the SmartCar when Beals hit police vehicles and attempted to flee, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Beals and his girlfriend, a passenger in the vehicle, were taken into custody at the intersection of River Drive and Indiana Avenue in Griffith, records state. The girlfriend was later released, police said.

She allegedly pleaded for Beals to stop the car and told police she feared for her life, records state.

Following Beal's sentence, he will serve 18 months of probation — nine months in the Indiana Department of Correction and nine months supervised, which he will serve in Illinois, records show.

