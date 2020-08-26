 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man told cops he crashed car into home as he was fleeing shooter, police say
breaking urgent

Man told cops he crashed car into home as he was fleeing shooter, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — A driver who crashed into a home early Tuesday told police he was fleeing someone who was shooting at him, officials said.

Gary police responded about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Ohio Street, where a vehicle had crashed into a home in the area, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver, a 26-year-old East Chicago man, told officers he was speeding because he was being shot at, Westerfield said.

He drove into the home of a 76-year-old woman, leaving damage to her home and the fence of a neighboring home that belonged to a 78-year-old woman.

There were no reported injuries, Westerfield said.

Police took the man into custody on suspicion of driving without a license and other traffic citations. He is not the owner of the vehicle, Westerfield said.

The man gave officers no suspect description, and police received no calls for a shots fired incident in the area, Westerfield said.

Police were investigating the crash only as a traffic incident.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 26

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts