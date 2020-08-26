Man told cops he crashed car into home as he was fleeing shooter, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A driver who crashed into a home early Tuesday told police he was fleeing someone who was shooting at him, officials said.

Gary police responded about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Ohio Street, where a vehicle had crashed into a home in the area, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver, a 26-year-old East Chicago man, told officers he was speeding because he was being shot at, Westerfield said.

He drove into the home of a 76-year-old woman, leaving damage to her home and the fence of a neighboring home that belonged to a 78-year-old woman.

There were no reported injuries, Westerfield said.

Police took the man into custody on suspicion of driving without a license and other traffic citations. He is not the owner of the vehicle, Westerfield said.

The man gave officers no suspect description, and police received no calls for a shots fired incident in the area, Westerfield said.