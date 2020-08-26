Man told cops he crashed car into home as he was fleeing shooter, police say

GARY — A driver who crashed into a home early Tuesday told police he was fleeing someone who was shooting at him, officials said.
Gary police responded about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Ohio Street, where a vehicle had crashed into a home in the area, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The driver, a 26-year-old East Chicago man, told officers he was speeding because he was being shot at, Westerfield said.
He drove into the home of a 76-year-old woman, leaving damage to her home and the fence of a neighboring home that belonged to a 78-year-old woman.
There were no reported injuries, Westerfield said.
Police took the man into custody on suspicion of driving without a license and other traffic citations. He is not the owner of the vehicle, Westerfield said.
The man gave officers no suspect description, and police received no calls for a shots fired incident in the area, Westerfield said.
Police were investigating the crash only as a traffic incident.
Nathan Paul Soria
Harry Earl Slease
Jose Louis Delvalle
Kevin Paul Underwood
Kyle Charles Klemoff
Charles Matthew Alexa
Kenshawn Xavier Anderson
Alijah Robert Adams
Alyssa Hope Johnson
Brian Thomas Toth
Brittany Irene Stewart
Alyssa Taylor Kurina
Christopher David Delgado
Dara Daisy Lay
Daryona Angelique Banks
David Velez
Deonte Carlton Rice
Edward Lee Perry
George Casey Stevens
Jacob Michael Anthony Hosty
James Alexander Johnson
Kephren Mauriceblade Ferguson Sr.
Malik Rashaan Gross
Marcel Robert Hogan
Michelle Nicole Bryner
Raisuli Naisa Muhammad
Fredrick Vaulx
Rodolfo Medina
Tanya Mae Gill
Timothy Isaac Lujano
Imari Beard
James Burgess
Ronnell Byrd
Delshandra Douglas
David Flores
Angel Gonzalez
Melissa Hardesty
Moises Hernandez
Marcel Hogan
Kourtney Holmes
James T. Howard
Yazmine Hurtado
Deanna Joiner
Moses Jones
Stacey Kohanyi
Nolan Mayersky
Ivan Pfeifer
Christopher Schweitzer
Eric Smith
Jesse Sparks
Robert Steif
Dejon Thomas
Michael Wallace
Christopher Ward
Javoun Watters
Jada Wilson
Jeffrey Wilson
Michael Zivanovich
Peter Abrams
Maurice Anderson
Kriston Barbee
Lavonte Battle
Joshua A. Bedford
Bruce L. Burns
Collin S. Ciecierski
Keith A. Durbin
Charvin J. Fields
Jeffrey R. Flynn
Timothy I. Green
Adam V. Guerra
Gregory N. Jackson
Steve A. Jenkins
Sean M. Jones-Adams
Jessica A. Lareau
Michael A. Murray
Tyree D. Neal
Ivory M. Robinson
Jaquan R. Robinson
Kenneth M. Ross, Jr.
Michael A. Summers
Jonathan A. Vasquez, Jr.
Paula Ward
Sidney D. Wynn, Jr.
Daniel D. Burba, Jr.
Jonathon A. Daniels
Toriano George
Reginald Harris
Bradley R. Heideman
Angel A. Holmes
Deandre J. Jackson
Andrew L. Lawrence
Phillip L. Lundy
Anthony D. Macak
Tracy L. Mauer
Joshua M. Reitz
John R. Spriggs
Andrew C. Yokovich
Kristian Avila-Chulim
Sherman W. Carr, Jr.
James D. Coffman
Anthony M. Crawford
John Crawley, Jr.
Charles E. Davis
Todd M. Fitzgerald
Tara L. Flavin
Mariah J. Garcia
Rodney D. Lambert
Samantha G. Luchon
Jesus Rosales
Anthea V. Terrell
Giana Vespo
Shekita K. Weddington
Ahkeliah D. Wilds
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!