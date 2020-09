Man told police ex-wife struck him twice with car, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man told police his ex-wife struck him twice with a car Monday, officials said.

Gary police responded about 9:10 a.m. Monday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a criminal recklessness report.

There, a 30-year-old Gary man told officers he was in a parking lot nearby when his ex-wife, 37 years old, of Gary, approached him, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told police she pulled up next to and began arguing with him in the 500 block of Madison Street, Westerfield said.

He said the woman then drove her vehicle into him, then reversed and pulled forward again, running over his leg, Westerfield said.

Police did not release additional details.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.