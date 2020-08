Man told police he was shot while he and brother were playing with gun, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man told police he was accidentally shot Wednesday afternoon while he and his brother were playing with a gun, officials said.

Gary police responded about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to Community Hospital in Munster, for a report of a gunshot victim who had been wounded in Gary, police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

There, a 20-year-old Gary man told police he and his 35-year-old brother, also from Gary, were in the 6800 block of West 25th Avenue when the gun was fired.

The 20-year-old said they believed the gun was unloaded and were playing with it when he was accidentally shot in the groin, Westerfield said.

The man told police his brother transported him to Community Hospital, Westerfield said.

It was not immediately clear which of the two men fired the gun. An investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Thursday morning.

Police were investigating the shooting as accidental, Westerfield said.

