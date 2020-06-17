Man told police he was shot while playing basketball, cops say

GARY – A man told cops he was shot while he was playing basketball with friends late Tuesday, police said.
Gary Police responded about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Hovey Street for a report of an assault with a firearm.
The man, a 21-year-old from Gary, said he was shot by an unknown person while he was playing basketball with friends, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man's injuries did not appear life-threatening, Westerfield added.
Limited details were available Wednesday afternoon. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
Police asked anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.
Alexandra Ann Becich
Anthony Russell Mendoza
Armando Ramon Wise Jr.
Arturo Gomez
Arturo Israel Sanchez Jr.
Blake Michael Neyhart
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Christian Leobardo Herbert
Colton Edward Koszczymski
Crystal Rose Fraze
Daniel Jaime
Darrel Wayne Guzman
Eugene Pratchett
Felix Manuel Guzman
Gerard John Cybulski Jr.
Jack D. Rosenthal
Jamal Rogers
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
John Brown Kinser
Jose Mireles-Gonzales
Justin Taylor Smith
Kenyon Orlando Jordan
Michael Calhoun
Nichole Renee Johnson
Patricia Jackson
Rasheed Williams
Robert Scott McClymont
Rodney Allen Vanderplough
Rolanda Denise Rance-Cox
Steven Henry Brigmon Jr.
Thomas Christiano Diaz
Tiffani Coates
Tyron Sherrod Stephens
Kenneth Y. Jones
Ivy N. Knight
Joellen M. Pavnica
Maurice D. Silas
Gerardo Torrijos Nunez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!