Man told police he was shot while playing basketball, cops say
GARY – A man told cops he was shot while he was playing basketball with friends late Tuesday, police said.

Gary Police responded about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Hovey Street for a report of an assault with a firearm.

The man, a 21-year-old from Gary, said he was shot by an unknown person while he was playing basketball with friends, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man's injuries did not appear life-threatening, Westerfield added.

Limited details were available Wednesday afternoon. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.

