Man told police his vehicle was shot several times outside his home, officials say

GRIFFITH — A man told police Thursday his vehicle was shot several times while he was away from home, officials said.

Officers took a shots fired report about 7 a.m. that day for damage to the man's SUV in the 500 block of West Pine Street, Griffith Police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

The man told police he had just arrived home early Thursday when he noticed what appeared to be several bullet holes in the back of the SUV, Martin said.

Investigators noticed the holes to the vehicle looked to be from bullets of different calibers, Martin said.

Griffith police received no calls of a shots fired incident the night before, but a neighbor told investigators they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots nearby late Wednesday, Martin said.

Officers retrieved evidence from the scene and a video they were still analyzing, Martin said.

The man who reported the damages told police he had a "heated altercation" with another person earlier Wednesday, Martin said.

"That altercation, as well as other possible motives, is being investigated," Martin said.