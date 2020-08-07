Man told police his vehicle was shot several times outside his home, officials say

GRIFFITH — A man told police Thursday his vehicle was shot several times while he was away from home, officials said.
Officers took a shots fired report about 7 a.m. that day for damage to the man's SUV in the 500 block of West Pine Street, Griffith Police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
The man told police he had just arrived home early Thursday when he noticed what appeared to be several bullet holes in the back of the SUV, Martin said.
Investigators noticed the holes to the vehicle looked to be from bullets of different calibers, Martin said.
Griffith police received no calls of a shots fired incident the night before, but a neighbor told investigators they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots nearby late Wednesday, Martin said.
Officers retrieved evidence from the scene and a video they were still analyzing, Martin said.
The man who reported the damages told police he had a "heated altercation" with another person earlier Wednesday, Martin said.
"That altercation, as well as other possible motives, is being investigated," Martin said.
Police asked anyone with information to call Griffith Police Department, Tactical Officer Robert Carney at 219-924-7503 ext. 255 or the department's Anonymous Tip Hotline at 219-922-3085.
Aaron M. Woods
Adrian Carrillo
Alison J. Haggerty
Antonio D. Jackson
Ashley Garcia
Ashley Marco
Asia J. Sampson
Bradley Aaron Franchville
Brady Levertis Moss Jr.
Carlos K. Hayes, III.
Carlton Taylor, Sr.
Cedric Whelchel
Charles J. Myers, Jr.
Dale Kevin Rollins
Damien M. Zamora
Danielle T. Brown
Darien M. Gornick
David E. Conway, Jr.
Dearieus L. Kindred
Delvin M. Hayes, Jr.
Denise A. Ortiz
Denton S. Zamora
Deonta L. Robinson-Henderson
Derek Shakur Daniels
Derrence E. Reid, Jr.
Derrick Brian Beverly
Devon W. Marsh
Dwight Harper
Edward M. Strauss
Elsa Melgarejo
Eric W. Hullett
Garret S. Stefanopoulos
Hector Garcia
Henry D. Lares
Ignacio S. Gonzalez
Jade A. Szpyrka
Jaired Matthew Charles Campbell
Jarett L. Wilson
Jedda A. Baano-Stewart
Jeremy L. Tate
Jerry D. Castellanos, Sr.
Joevar A. Beckford
John F. Petrassi
Jonathan Carl Wise
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph P. Lowe
Julia Nicole Green
Kennedy P. Carter
Kevin D. Riley
Klyn L. Tarver
Larry E. Mullins
Latia K. Hinkle
Laurie B. Campbell
Marco A. Gutierrez Lara
Maurice David Perry
Michael A. Medrano
Michael Visseti
Miguel A. Payan
Nathaniel S. Jackson
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nunya Ganter
O Shea C. Smith
Ovilla M. Felton
Patrick J. Barron
Rachel E. Rodriguez
Randy King
Raven S. Morris
Reinaldo Fernandez
Robert E. Ross
Samantha Ann Hallman
Scotty L. Woods
Sharuben Teshon Allen-Jones
Sikander Singh
Steven A. Branch, Jr.
Sylvonah Turner
Tanya Knezevich
Thomas P. Quijano
Tiwuan Horne
Victor J. Cavasos, Jr.
Virgil Devin Belcher Jr.
Willie C. Faison
Willie L. Allen
Yomara Rodriguez-Cuevas
Zebedee Lamont Moore
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!