Man took money from safe during robbery at dollar store, police say

GARY — An employee at a Family Dollar told police a man stole money from an office safe Saturday after grabbing her from behind, an official said.
The employee believed the man may have had a gun, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the store, 5529 W. Fifth Ave., for a report of a robbery.
The employee told police a black man, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants with a white stripe down the side, entered the store and grabbed her, Westerfield said.
The worker opened an office safe and gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The man fled with the cash before police arrived.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
