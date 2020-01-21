You are the owner of this article.
Man traps victim in car while wielding tire iron, charged with armed robbery, police say
WHEATFIELD — A man was charged with five felonies after he blocked in a victim's car and emerged holding a tire iron because he owed him money, police said.

Brandon Hesh, 33, of Lake Village, was taken into custody Friday and charged with armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and intimidation, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Late afternoon on Jan. 13, Hesh allegedly blocked in the victim’s vehicle in a driveway with his car and got out with a tire iron about 3 miles outside of Wheatfield. 

Hesh then threatened to break the victim’s car windows because he said the victim had not paid him back money owed, police said.

As the victim tried to get out of his car, Hesh allegedly shoved the man back into the vehicle. Hesh grabbed the victim’s keys and wallet, shutting the victim’s car door and holding it closed so he could not get out, police said.

Hesh then allegedly ripped out a piece of audio equipment from the car’s back hatch. Police said when the victim tried to stop Hesh, he pushed the man to the ground and fled the area. The victim suffered minor injuries to his knee during the altercation.

Hesh is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center.

