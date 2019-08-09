HOBART — Police warned residents following a report of an attempted burglary after a man came to a woman's house inquiring about chimney maintenance.
At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to an attempted burglary in the 400 block of North County Line Road in Hobart, Detective Sgt. Nicholas T. Wardrip said.
A woman told police two men pulled into her driveway in a newer-model red passenger car with chrome wheels. The driver asked her about servicing the home's chimney and she let the man inside, police said.
The driver is described as a white man in his late 40s who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds, Wardrip said. He was also wearing a white T-shirt.
She also noticed another man inside the vehicle, however she said she didn't get a good look at him. While the driver led the woman to her backyard, police believe the other man in the car came into her house in search of valuables.
The woman said she came back into her home and found someone had rummaged through her dresser but told police nothing was missing. Wardrip said the public should be vigilant when dealing with unsolicited visits from individuals wanting to perform house work or other services.
“Ask for identification or credentials,” Wardrip said. “Be cautious about who you are letting into your home.”
Anyone with information on the suspects or incident is asked to call the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
