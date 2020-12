Man turns himself in after allegedly firing rifle on Metra platform, police say

CHICAGO — A man who allegedly fired a rifle on a commuter rail platform turned himself in to police Monday night and was charged with three felonies, police said.

Shawn A. Kimbrough, 40, of Chicago, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

About 10 a.m. Dec. 1, video cameras at the McCormick Place Station, which serves the South Shore Line and Metra Electric, showed a man standing on the platform who pulled a rifle out of a bag and fired one round off the platform to the west, Metra said in a news release.

It's unclear what the shooter was aiming at, but no one was injured, the release stated. The man then put the rifle back in the bag and left the station.

Kimbrough turned himself in Monday morning after a Metra request for assistance from the public yielded tips that identified him as a suspect. His surrender was negotiated by Metra police and his lawyer.

