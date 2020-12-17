Man turns himself in on charges alleging he shot 10-year-old bystander during fight

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man turned himself in to police Wednesday and posted a $5,000 cash bond on charges alleging he and another man were involved in a fight Aug. 16 that led to a 10-year-old girl being shot.

Lorenzo D. Wilson, 19, was one of two men charged in August in connection with a fight near Stefak Park at West 70th Place and Harrison Street in Merrillville.

Wilson's initial appearance had not yet been scheduled, according to online records.

Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, turned himself in Sept. 1 and also posted a $5,000 cash bond.

Besides the 10-year-old girl, a man — whose age has not been disclosed by police or court records — was wounded in the shooting about 7 p.m. Aug. 16.

The confrontation, which involved two groups of people, began when Campbell and another man approached the park area and began fighting with a man in his 20s and another man, according to police and court records.

Campbell had a handgun sticking out of his shorts when he entered the park, witnesses told police.

The group of kids with the 10-year-old girl left the park when the fight began for safety reasons, records state.