Man turns himself in on charges alleging he shot 10-year-old bystander during fight

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man turned himself in to police Wednesday and posted a $5,000 cash bond on charges alleging he and another man were involved in a fight Aug. 16 that led to a 10-year-old girl being shot.
Lorenzo D. Wilson, 19, was one of two men charged in August in connection with a fight near Stefak Park at West 70th Place and Harrison Street in Merrillville.
Wilson's initial appearance had not yet been scheduled, according to online records.
Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, turned himself in Sept. 1 and also posted a $5,000 cash bond.
Besides the 10-year-old girl, a man — whose age has not been disclosed by police or court records — was wounded in the shooting about 7 p.m. Aug. 16.
The confrontation, which involved two groups of people, began when Campbell and another man approached the park area and began fighting with a man in his 20s and another man, according to police and court records.
Campbell had a handgun sticking out of his shorts when he entered the park, witnesses told police.
The group of kids with the 10-year-old girl left the park when the fight began for safety reasons, records state.
Campbell beat and "curb stomped" the man in his 20s, who has autism, according to a family member.
Witnesses told police the man who was beaten was walking on 70th Avenue when Wilson and a woman pulled up. The man, whose face was covered in blood, told them how he'd been injured, records allege.
Wilson and Campbell then exchanged gunfire, which struck the 10-year-old girl on a bicycle and a man associated with Wilson, documents allege.
The girl was struck in the back shoulder by a bullet that lodged her in chest, records state. She was taken to Franciscan Crown Point Health hospital, but later transferred to a hospital in Chicago.
Merrillville police found Wilson at his home, where he initially told an officer he suffered graze wounds but later told a detective he never went to the scene of the shooting, records state.
Edmond traveled back to Florida after the shooting and admitted in a phone interview with police that he got into a fight and a shootout and fired shots "until the clip was empty," records allege.
Wilson was charged with five felonies, including attempted murder, alleging he shot the 10-year-old girl.
Campbell was charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the beating of the man in his 20s.
