Man wanted for parole violation arrested after pursuit, police say

LAPORTE — A Chicago man wanted on a warrant for a parole violation was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit, an official said.

Thomas L. Baskin, 37, was arrested following a chase that began about 5:05 p.m. when he fled from LaPorte city police during an attempted traffic stop, LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

A sheriff's deputy took over the pursuit in the 4900 block of North U.S. 35, he said.

Baskin was able to avoid tire-deflation devices at the intersection of U.S. 35 and U.S. 20 and continued west on U.S. 20, merging onto westbound Interstate 94, police said.

Baskin avoided another set of deflation devices on I-94, exited onto Ind. 249 and struck deflation devices deployed by Portage police, Allen said.

Baskin continued north on Ind. 249, turned east on U.S. 12 and then onto Ind. 149, where he stopped and was taken into custody.