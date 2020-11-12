Man wanted in $50,000 theft from Jasper County construction site, police say

JASPER COUNTY — Police have asked for the public's help in the search for a man wanted in connection with the theft of over $50,000 from a construction site in the Remington area.

Remington police released a photo of the man Nov. 4, identifying him as a person of interest.

Police have not yet disclosed additional details surrounding the investigation. Detectives were not immediately available for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the the Remington Police Department at 219-261-3133 or Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 219-866-7344 and ask to speak with a detective.

