Man wanted in shooting of Wisconsin police officer arrested in Northwest Indiana

GARY — A man wanted in the shooting of a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was found wounded late Tuesday in a Gary home, federal law enforcement officials said.

Jonathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha, was wounded Saturday in a shootout with a 30-year-old Kenosha officer, who suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, authorities said.

Massey was taken into custody Tuesday night without incident, said Nicolas Gonzalez, inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Massey was found with several firearms in his possession inside a home in the 3700 block of Jefferson Street in Gary after the U.S. Marshals task force and a Gary Police Department SWAT team responded to the area about 11:15 p.m., Gonzalez said.

Massey was transported from the scene to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. He was released from the hospital Wednesday morning and booked into the Lake County Jail, Gonzalez said.

Massey will face extradition proceedings in Lake Criminal Court before he is brought back to Wisconsin to face charges.

Massey was named Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as the suspect in Kenosha officer's shooting, the Kenosha News reported.