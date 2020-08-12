You are the owner of this article.
Man wanted in shooting of Wisconsin police officer arrested in Northwest Indiana
Man wanted in shooting of Wisconsin police officer arrested in Northwest Indiana

Man wanted in shooting of Wisconsin police officer arrested in Northwest Indiana

Jonathan T. Massey

 Lucas Gonzalez

GARY — A man wanted in the shooting of a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was found wounded late Tuesday in a Gary home, federal law enforcement officials said.

Jonathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha, was wounded Saturday in a shootout with a 30-year-old Kenosha officer, who suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, authorities said.

Massey was taken into custody Tuesday night without incident, said Nicolas Gonzalez, inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Massey was found with several firearms in his possession inside a home in the 3700 block of Jefferson Street in Gary after the U.S. Marshals task force and a Gary Police Department SWAT team responded to the area about 11:15 p.m., Gonzalez said.

Massey was transported from the scene to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. He was released from the hospital Wednesday morning and booked into the Lake County Jail, Gonzalez said.

Massey will face extradition proceedings in Lake Criminal Court before he is brought back to Wisconsin to face charges.

Massey was named Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as the suspect in Kenosha officer's shooting, the Kenosha News reported.

The Kenosha Police Department did not disclose the officer's name, but said he has been with the agency for two years. The officer underwent surgery for his wounds. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday.

Massey was wanted on felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping, the Kenosha News reported.

The attempted homicide charge carries a life sentence in prison, while the two others carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.

Massey has an extensive criminal history dating back when he was 15 years old. He was previously convicted on four felony counts, including a 2006 conviction for felony armed robbery as a party to a crime, the Kenosha News reported.

Most recently, he was convicted in March of felony fleeing/eluding after he led Kenosha police on a high-speed chase during a traffic stop.

Court records showed the three most recent sentences ran concurrently, according to the Kenosha News.

