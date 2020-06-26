Man wanted on charges alleging he beat 4-year-old to near death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Dolton man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he caused life-threatening injuries to his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in April 2018 but told investigators the girl fell down a flight of stairs.

Jeffery M. Thomas, 29, was caring for the girl and her 1-year-old sister April 24, 2018, when she was injured at her home in the 2300 block of Waverly Drive in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Gary medics responded to the girl's home and took her to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus before she was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

In addition to a severe head injury, doctors discovered the girl had a broken clavicle bone, bruising on her shoulder and elevated liver levels suggesting she was punched in the stomach, court records say.

The girl's injuries were more consistent with falling from a three-story building than down a flight of stairs, documents state.

Part of the girl's skull was removed to alleviate pressure in her head, and a scan revealed multiple types of brain injuries, records state.

Doctors told police children never fully recover after the procedure the girl underwent, according to documents.