Man wanted on charges alleging he beat 4-year-old to near death

CROWN POINT — A Dolton man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he caused life-threatening injuries to his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in April 2018 but told investigators the girl fell down a flight of stairs.
Jeffery M. Thomas, 29, was caring for the girl and her 1-year-old sister April 24, 2018, when she was injured at her home in the 2300 block of Waverly Drive in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Gary medics responded to the girl's home and took her to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus before she was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.
In addition to a severe head injury, doctors discovered the girl had a broken clavicle bone, bruising on her shoulder and elevated liver levels suggesting she was punched in the stomach, court records say.
The girl's injuries were more consistent with falling from a three-story building than down a flight of stairs, documents state.
Part of the girl's skull was removed to alleviate pressure in her head, and a scan revealed multiple types of brain injuries, records state.
Doctors told police children never fully recover after the procedure the girl underwent, according to documents.
The girl was transferred in May 2018 to another Chicago medical facility for further treatment, records show.
WATCH NOW: 'He was treated like an animal,' sister of Jamal Williams calls for justice in wake of brother's death
During her stay at the medical facilities, the girl told staff, "Jeff choked me" and "Jeff's been whooping me a lot ... I want to go home with Mommy. I don't want to go home if Jeff's there."
Thomas' explanation that the girl fell down the stairs was not plausible, in part because her head injury typically is associated with suffocation, choking or a failure to seek immediate medical care after an injury, records state.
The Indiana Department of Child Services also opened an investigation into the alleged abuse, records show.
Thomas was charged with seven felony counts, including battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Cantrell Devin Kimp
Christopher Allan Hitt
Christopher Stephen Bombela
Davonte C. Pike
Deana R. Sukraw
Gregory Brown
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kevin Casey Ward
Montell Demun Webb
Sharelle Renee Ghouri
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Victor Lee Foglio
Aaron Michael Plowman
Bryan Cox Overfield
Darnell Dee Murphy
Dawn Marie Buckley
Durius John Lamont Henderson
Gary Lee Nimtz
John Collazo Jr.
Monica Marie Alfaro
Rudolph Patrick Lopez
Stacy Lynn Johnston
Stephanie Marie Schuitema
William Patrick Buckley Jr.
Jessica L. Akins
Jamie K. Anderson
Michael J. Bach
Curtis A. Beck
Jason A. Cebulski
Dawn D. Cortina
Donta D. Crowder
Terrell S. Davis
Carlos M. Dominguez III
Justin C. Eder
Kyla J. Goggins
Jonathan D. Grove
Jamie Gutierrez
Davonta D. Henry
Rickey N. Isler
Jose A. Jimenez-Villanueva
Terrence D. Johnson
Nemanja Kucanin
Brandon T. Lane
Timothy A. Lebioda
Tracy L. Majka
Jeffery L. Martin
Jermaine R. McDaniel
Kevin B. McGivney
Carl L. Minor
Dernita A. Morris
Haina Muhammad
Marcus M. Myers
Brian J. Neumann
Nehemiah E. Perez
Ronald L. Pfeifer
James L. P'pool
Thomas E. Rademacher
Terrence A. Robinson
Cesar Rodriguez
Reinaldo R. Rosa
Allison C. Russell
Roberto E. Sandoval
Matthew J. Shank
Brittney S. Spikes
Abraham Tirado-Contreras
Dominic M. Velasquez
Noah R. Watkins
Ressie Williams
Michael P. Young
Tywan L. Atkins
Philip J. Bachurek, Jr.
Gregory L. Baker
Christine A. Bruun
Evita D. Croom
Juan C. Desantiago Saldana
Luke D. Hardin
Tia M. Klein
Krystina M. Mancilla
Nicholas L. Mills
Andy J. Richardson
James D. Richardson
Richard E. Strohl
Malik I. Thompson
Catherine A. Walsh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!