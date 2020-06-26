You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man wanted on charges alleging he beat 4-year-old to near death
breaking urgent

Man wanted on charges alleging he beat 4-year-old to near death

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Dolton man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he caused life-threatening injuries to his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in April 2018 but told investigators the girl fell down a flight of stairs.

Jeffery M. Thomas, 29, was caring for the girl and her 1-year-old sister April 24, 2018, when she was injured at her home in the 2300 block of Waverly Drive in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Gary medics responded to the girl's home and took her to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus before she was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

In addition to a severe head injury, doctors discovered the girl had a broken clavicle bone, bruising on her shoulder and elevated liver levels suggesting she was punched in the stomach, court records say.

WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to mourn retired officer fatally shot at hospital

The girl's injuries were more consistent with falling from a three-story building than down a flight of stairs, documents state.

Part of the girl's skull was removed to alleviate pressure in her head, and a scan revealed multiple types of brain injuries, records state.

Doctors told police children never fully recover after the procedure the girl underwent, according to documents.

The girl was transferred in May 2018 to another Chicago medical facility for further treatment, records show.

WATCH NOW: 'He was treated like an animal,' sister of Jamal Williams calls for justice in wake of brother's death

During her stay at the medical facilities, the girl told staff, "Jeff choked me" and "Jeff's been whooping me a lot ... I want to go home with Mommy. I don't want to go home if Jeff's there."

Thomas' explanation that the girl fell down the stairs was not plausible, in part because her head injury typically is associated with suffocation, choking or a failure to seek immediate medical care after an injury, records state.

The Indiana Department of Child Services also opened an investigation into the alleged abuse, records show.

Thomas was charged with seven felony counts, including battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to mourn retired officer fatally shot at hospital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts