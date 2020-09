Man wanted on charges alleging he sexually abused girl on daily basis for months

CROWN POINT — A 54-year-old man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he repeatedly sexually abused a girl when she was between the ages of 12 and 13.

Herbert H. Gamble is accused beginning the sexual abuse in April 2019, while he and the girl were watching a movie late at night at a Hammond home.

The girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to her mother in September, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl alleged Gamble sexually abused her nearly every day for several months starting in April 2019, and two to three times a week as time went on, records show.

The girl's mother confronted Gamble after talking with her daughter, and Gamble allegedly said, "Whatever (the girl) says I did, I did."

No address was listed for Gamble in online court records.

Anyone with information about Gamble's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

