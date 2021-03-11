Man wanted on charges alleging he shot family friend multiple times, records say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he shot a man multiple times Jan. 16 in East Chicago.

Pierre W. Brewer, 22, is accused of texting the man the day of the shooting a message that read, "We gone have to get this one out of the way."

The man told police he argued with Brewer's mother the day before the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds to his left hand, which required 67 stitches, two pins and a plate to treat, records state. He also was shot in the right shoulder and right side of his neck. A bullet fragment wounded his nose.

Brewer was charged with attempted murder, three counts of battery and carrying a handgun without a license.

The man told police he went to a restaurant in the 4000 block of Fir Street to meet a man, who pulled up and told the victim to get into the vehicle.

The victim got into the man's car, then noticed Brewer parking nearby, documents state.

The man got out of the vehicle, leaving the victim in the front passenger seat, to talk with Brewer in the street, the victim told police. Moments later, shots rang out, records say.