Man wanted on murder charge arrested after fleeing into abandoned home, authorities say

GARY — A man wanted since August in connection with a fatal shooting inside a Glen Park gas station attempted to flee Wednesday from investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service but was arrested as he exited a nearby abandoned home, authorities said.
Myles S. Thomas, 26, of Gary, was among several men charged in August in the Aug. 22 homicide of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.
Thomas also was wanted on warrants linked to an alleged probation violation in a federal gun case and a Gary City Court case, according to the Marshals Service and court records.
Authorities received information Thomas was living with long-term girlfriend Tabitha Bogard in the 3700 block of Virginia Street, said Nick Gonzalez, inspector for the Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
As task force investigators approached the house about 10:15 a.m., Thomas fled, he said. Thomas was located and arrested as he exited an abandoned house in the 3700 block of Maryland Street, Gonzalez said.
Bogard was arrested on suspicion of assisting a criminal. She had prior knowledge of Thomas' warrant in the murder case and helped him elude law enforcement, Gonzalez said.
Besides Thomas, police have arrested two other men in connection with Harris' homicide.
Courtney M. Moss, 30, of Gary; and Willie A. Jones Jr., 20, of Indianapolis, each have pleaded not guilty.
Police said surveillance video showed Thomas, Moss, Jones and others were hanging out in a parking lot near the gas station in the hours before Harris arrived and may have been looking for a fight when they approached Harris.
Thomas and Harris begin talking outside the gas station's store, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Thomas hit Harris, who struck back and knocked a cap off Thomas' head. Jones entered the store and punched Harris as Harris and Thomas were squaring up to fight, records allege.
Harris fell back to a corner, and Moss shot him as he attempted to stand up, documents state. A fourth suspect ran into the store and also shot Harris with an AR-15 pistol, records state.
Jones was shot and wounded during the fight.
Police found $12,159 in cash, marijuana, a scale and sandwich bags in a bag Harris was carrying, records show.
Online court records did not yet list when Thomas' initial hearing was scheduled.
