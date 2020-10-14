Man wanted on murder charge arrested after fleeing into abandoned home, authorities say

GARY — A man wanted since August in connection with a fatal shooting inside a Glen Park gas station attempted to flee Wednesday from investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service but was arrested as he exited a nearby abandoned home, authorities said.

Myles S. Thomas, 26, of Gary, was among several men charged in August in the Aug. 22 homicide of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Thomas also was wanted on warrants linked to an alleged probation violation in a federal gun case and a Gary City Court case, according to the Marshals Service and court records.

Authorities received information Thomas was living with long-term girlfriend Tabitha Bogard in the 3700 block of Virginia Street, said Nick Gonzalez, inspector for the Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

As task force investigators approached the house about 10:15 a.m., Thomas fled, he said. Thomas was located and arrested as he exited an abandoned house in the 3700 block of Maryland Street, Gonzalez said.

Bogard was arrested on suspicion of assisting a criminal. She had prior knowledge of Thomas' warrant in the murder case and helped him elude law enforcement, Gonzalez said.