Man wanted on suspicion of theft, scamming residents, police say

HOBART — Officials have charged a man wanted in connection with scams carried out in the Chicagoland area, police said.
Rudy Miller, whose last known address is in Chicago, is suspected of stealing from residents late July in Hobart and Oak Lawn, Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Police had obtained a warrant for Miller's arrest as of Monday, Gonzales said.
One of the two suspected scams occurred July 31 in the 400 block of Crestwood Drive. A woman at that address told Hobart police a man, later identified as Miller, stole hundreds of dollars from her home, Gonzales said.
She told police Miller parked a four-door tan vehicle near her home and told her he was there to test her water for COVID-19, Gonzales said.
The woman let Miller into the home and left to retrieve a bucket, but went back inside because she was suspicious and told Miller to leave, Gonzales said.
After Miller left, the woman noticed her bedroom had been rummaged through and she was missing several hundreds of dollars, Gonzales said.
Hobart police Detective Zachary Crawford learned through sharing suspect information with other agencies that Oak Lawn police were investigating a similar incident that occurred just days before, Gonzales said.
An Oak Lawn police detective told Crawford he had identified the suspect as Miller and determined Miller drives a Chevy Cavalier matching the vehicle description given to Hobart police, Gonzales said.
Miller had recently purchased the vehicle from a person in Portage, the Oak Lawn detective told Hobart police.
Crawford conducted a photo lineup with the woman in the July 31 incident, and she identified Miller as the person who entered her home, Gonzales said.
Gonzales said residents — especially those who are elderly — should take precautions to protect themselves against potential scammers.
"Suspect(s) involved with these types of crimes commonly target our senior population, because they tend to trust people and they are made to feel as if they are complying with an emergency situation," Gonzales said.
The public was advised to take the following precautions:
- Do not answer the door for or engage in conversation with suspicious persons.
- If necessary, be rude, and dial 9-1-1.
- Install a home video and audio surveillance system — especially at the front of and access points to the home.
- Seek a safe area and dial 9-1-1 if a person has forced their way into a home.
- If approached by a suspicious person outdoors, enter a home or other safe area, lock the doors and dial 9-1-1.
- Get as much information suspect information as possible, especially a physical description and vehicle description
- Avoid escalating the situation to a physical encounter, if possible.
Anyone who has elderly neighbors and believes they may be victims of a scam should get as much information as possible, including photos of the encounter, and call 9-1-1, police said.
Miller was charged Aug. 6 with theft as a class A misdemeanor. A warrant for his arrest was filed the same day, court records showed.
Miller was described as short and heavyset. A photo provided by police showed he has short hair, a goatee and a medium skin tone.
Police asked anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts to contact Detective Crawford at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or to call 911.
