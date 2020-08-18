Man wanted on suspicion of theft, scamming residents, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Officials have charged a man wanted in connection with scams carried out in the Chicagoland area, police said.

Rudy Miller, whose last known address is in Chicago, is suspected of stealing from residents late July in Hobart and Oak Lawn, Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Police had obtained a warrant for Miller's arrest as of Monday, Gonzales said.

One of the two suspected scams occurred July 31 in the 400 block of Crestwood Drive. A woman at that address told Hobart police a man, later identified as Miller, stole hundreds of dollars from her home, Gonzales said.

She told police Miller parked a four-door tan vehicle near her home and told her he was there to test her water for COVID-19, Gonzales said.

The woman let Miller into the home and left to retrieve a bucket, but went back inside because she was suspicious and told Miller to leave, Gonzales said.

After Miller left, the woman noticed her bedroom had been rummaged through and she was missing several hundreds of dollars, Gonzales said.