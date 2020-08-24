Man who denied girl food in hopes of sexual favors in Portage sent to prison

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old Texas man was sentenced long enough to prison Monday that the young girl he admitted to molesting will be older than 18 upon his release and thus able to decide how to respond, a prosecutor said.
Michael Pannell, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting, was sentenced according to the terms of a plea agreement to nine years in prison, with two years suspended and to be served on formal probation.
Pannell will also be required to register as a sex offender and undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Pannell, who appeared at the sentencing hearing via a videoconferencing system from the Porter County Jail, declined the opportunity to comment before sentencing.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said the grandmother of the young victim, who is her guardian, supports the plea and sentence.
Pannell was accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, including an incident of withholding food in hopes of receiving sexual favors, according to court documents.
The girl, who revealed the alleged abuse in a note she wrote and left in her stepmother's car, described several incidents of being molested by Pannell at a home in Portage between March and August 2017.
She reportedly told police she "gets kind of freaked out talking about it."
The girl's stepmother said Pannell denied any sort of sexual touching, but the stepmother was concerned because "she felt he was much too quiet regarding his denials," police said.
Pannell reportedly told police he had been accused of this sort of behavior once before in another state, "but it was apparently a misunderstanding and no police report was generated."
At the request of defense attorney Clay Patton, 18 days were added to the time he has already spent behind bars.
Pannell has been locked up since Aug. 9, 2018.
Bradford told Pannell he will potentially receive one day off for every three days served of his sentence.
Andrew Sean Bixby
Cody Michael Zander
Damian Gerard Allen
Donte Laquan Monday
Ethan David Duron
Hailey Rae Nichols
Hannah Michelle Kuckuck
Holly Lynn Clark
Jack Emerson Isbell
Jacob Sawyer Nimon
James Timothy Mullins
Jamie Anne Dowden
Jason Allen Rasco
Jennifer Rae Moreno
Kristopher Matthew Roedel
Leah Kristine Mattingly
Ricardo Torres
Sadiq Isse Abdulle
Seth Brandon Duis
Shay Leah Lloyd
Stefanie Lynn Ruble
Susan Patricia Scully
William Alexander Tyler
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!