Man who denied girl food in hopes of sexual favors in Portage sent to prison
Man who denied girl food in hopes of sexual favors in Portage sent to prison

Michael Pannell

Michael Pannell

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old Texas man was sentenced long enough to prison Monday that the young girl he admitted to molesting will be older than 18 upon his release and thus able to decide how to respond, a prosecutor said.

Michael Pannell, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting, was sentenced according to the terms of a plea agreement to nine years in prison, with two years suspended and to be served on formal probation.

Pannell will also be required to register as a sex offender and undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

Pannell, who appeared at the sentencing hearing via a videoconferencing system from the Porter County Jail, declined the opportunity to comment before sentencing. 

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said the grandmother of the young victim, who is her guardian, supports the plea and sentence.

Man pleads guilty to Portage molesting; denying food in hopes of favors, officials say

Pannell was accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, including an incident of withholding food in hopes of receiving sexual favors, according to court documents.

The girl, who revealed the alleged abuse in a note she wrote and left in her stepmother's car, described several incidents of being molested by Pannell at a home in Portage between March and August 2017.

She reportedly told police she "gets kind of freaked out talking about it."

Police: Girl revealed molestation in note written to stepmom and left in her car

The girl's stepmother said Pannell denied any sort of sexual touching, but the stepmother was concerned because "she felt he was much too quiet regarding his denials," police said.

Pannell reportedly told police he had been accused of this sort of behavior once before in another state, "but it was apparently a misunderstanding and no police report was generated."

At the request of defense attorney Clay Patton, 18 days were added to the time he has already spent behind bars.

Pannell has been locked up since Aug. 9, 2018.

Bradford told Pannell he will potentially receive one day off for every three days served of his sentence.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

