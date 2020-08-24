Man who denied girl food in hopes of sexual favors in Portage sent to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old Texas man was sentenced long enough to prison Monday that the young girl he admitted to molesting will be older than 18 upon his release and thus able to decide how to respond, a prosecutor said.

Michael Pannell, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting, was sentenced according to the terms of a plea agreement to nine years in prison, with two years suspended and to be served on formal probation.

Pannell will also be required to register as a sex offender and undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

Pannell, who appeared at the sentencing hearing via a videoconferencing system from the Porter County Jail, declined the opportunity to comment before sentencing.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said the grandmother of the young victim, who is her guardian, supports the plea and sentence.

Pannell was accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, including an incident of withholding food in hopes of receiving sexual favors, according to court documents.