Man who died in Cal City crash appeared to be speeding, official says

CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man who died following a crash over the weekend appeared to be speeding when he struck the back of a van, resulting in its two occupants being taken to a local hospital, a city official said.
Johnnie Jones, 67, died of complications from multiple injuries he suffered in the crash, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.
A Calumet City officer responding to an emergency call near Torrence Avenue and Michigan City Road noticed a speeding SUV that Jones is believed to have been driving about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, city spokesman Steve Patterson said.
Shortly afterward, police received a call of a crash at Torrence and River Oaks Drive involving what police believed to be the same SUV seen speeding earlier.
The driver, later identified as Jones, struck a van so hard that it spun several times, Patterson said.
The van's two occupants were transported to Franciscan Health Hammond and later released.
Jones was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead 3:08 a.m. Sunday, the medical examiner's office said.