 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who died in Cal City crash appeared to be speeding, official says
alert urgent

Man who died in Cal City crash appeared to be speeding, official says

{{featured_button_text}}
File photo
The Times

CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man who died following a crash over the weekend appeared to be speeding when he struck the back of a van, resulting in its two occupants being taken to a local hospital, a city official said.

Johnnie Jones, 67, died of complications from multiple injuries he suffered in the crash, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

A Calumet City officer responding to an emergency call near Torrence Avenue and Michigan City Road noticed a speeding SUV that Jones is believed to have been driving about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, city spokesman Steve Patterson said.

Shortly afterward, police received a call of a crash at Torrence and River Oaks Drive involving what police believed to be the same SUV seen speeding earlier.

The driver, later identified as Jones, struck a van so hard that it spun several times, Patterson said.

The van's two occupants were transported to Franciscan Health Hammond and later released.

Jones was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead 3:08 a.m. Sunday, the medical examiner's office said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Baseball great Hank Aaron gets COVID-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts