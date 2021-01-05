Man who died in Cal City crash appeared to be speeding, official says

CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man who died following a crash over the weekend appeared to be speeding when he struck the back of a van, resulting in its two occupants being taken to a local hospital, a city official said.

Johnnie Jones, 67, died of complications from multiple injuries he suffered in the crash, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

A Calumet City officer responding to an emergency call near Torrence Avenue and Michigan City Road noticed a speeding SUV that Jones is believed to have been driving about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, city spokesman Steve Patterson said.

Shortly afterward, police received a call of a crash at Torrence and River Oaks Drive involving what police believed to be the same SUV seen speeding earlier.

The driver, later identified as Jones, struck a van so hard that it spun several times, Patterson said.

The van's two occupants were transported to Franciscan Health Hammond and later released.