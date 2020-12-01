Man who held woman hostage found dead after standoff with police, official says

HOBART — A 22-year-old Gary man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound after barricading himself inside a home while holding a woman against her will, authorities said.
Hobart police received a call about 5:40 p.m. Monday for a woman being held hostage in the home, prompting officers to surround the residence, Capt. James Gonzales said.
Hobart police requested assistance from the Northwest Regional SWAT Team.
A negotiator sounded a siren to get the attention of those inside, at which point a woman exited the house. Shortly afterward, gunshots were heard inside, Gonzales said.
The negotiator continued trying to make contact with the man for one to two hours. After receiving no answer, police entered the home and found the man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, Gonzales said.
The Lake County coroner's office was asked to respond, police said.
"This tragic event that occurred yesterday is very saddening," Gonzales said.
He said this wasn't the first time police have responded to allegations the man was abusing the woman.
The man was charged with felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with a Nov. 5 case involving the woman in Merrillville, court records show.
Gonzales encouraged anyone who is involved in or knows someone in a violent domestic situation to contact the Police Department victims advocate Andrea Graciano at 219-942-1124, ext. 1069, or agraciano@cityofhobart.org, or her assistant, Samantha Bull, at 219-942-1125, ext. 1061, or sbull@cityofhobart.org.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!