Man who held woman hostage found dead after standoff with police, official says
STOCK Police - SWAT
John J. Watkins, The Times

HOBART — A 22-year-old Gary man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound after barricading himself inside a home while holding a woman against her will, authorities said.

Hobart police received a call about 5:40 p.m. Monday for a woman being held hostage in the home, prompting officers to surround the residence, Capt. James Gonzales said.

Hobart police requested assistance from the Northwest Regional SWAT Team.

A negotiator sounded a siren to get the attention of those inside, at which point a woman exited the house. Shortly afterward, gunshots were heard inside, Gonzales said.

The negotiator continued trying to make contact with the man for one to two hours. After receiving no answer, police entered the home and found the man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, Gonzales said.

The Lake County coroner's office was asked to respond, police said.

"This tragic event that occurred yesterday is very saddening," Gonzales said.

He said this wasn't the first time police have responded to allegations the man was abusing the woman.

The man was charged with felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with a Nov. 5 case involving the woman in Merrillville, court records show.

Gonzales encouraged anyone who is involved in or knows someone in a violent domestic situation to contact the Police Department victims advocate Andrea Graciano at 219-942-1124, ext. 1069, or agraciano@cityofhobart.org, or her assistant, Samantha Bull, at 219-942-1125, ext. 1061, or sbull@cityofhobart.org.

