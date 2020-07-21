Man who was fatally shot by police fired at officers, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A 24-year-old Calumet City man was fatally shot by police after firing a handgun at officers, officials said.

The man, who was not identified as of Tuesday, was part of a group that fled police as they were investigating a narcotics report Saturday.

Chicago Heights police responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. There, several people were standing near a dark SUV in the middle of the block, Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said.

About four people then ran west from the SUV, toward Portland Avenue, at which point police alerted additional officers in the area, Rogers said.

A man who was fleeing then stopped in a field north of the 1600 block of Portland Avenue. Officers saw he was armed with a handgun and verbally commanded him to drop the weapon, Roger said.

The man refused and began shooting at officers, prompting them to return fire, Roger said.

Chicago Heights Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the man to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights. He was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds.