Man who was fatally shot by police fired at officers, officials say
Man who was fatally shot by police fired at officers, officials say

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A 24-year-old Calumet City man was fatally shot by police after firing a handgun at officers, officials said.

The man, who was not identified as of Tuesday, was part of a group that fled police as they were investigating a narcotics report Saturday.

Chicago Heights police responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. There, several people were standing near a dark SUV in the middle of the block, Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said.

About four people then ran west from the SUV, toward Portland Avenue, at which point police alerted additional officers in the area, Rogers said.

A man who was fleeing then stopped in a field north of the 1600 block of Portland Avenue. Officers saw he was armed with a handgun and verbally commanded him to drop the weapon, Roger said.

The man refused and began shooting at officers, prompting them to return fire, Roger said.

Police-involved shooting prompts investigation, officials say

Chicago Heights Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the man to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights. He was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the incident.

"As part of standard protocol in Illinois whenever a police officer-involved shooting occurs, an investigation is currently underway by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit," Rogers said in a statement.

"The Illinois State Police will report on their investigation’s findings. Meanwhile, the Chicago Heights Police Department is dedicated to the safety and protection of the citizens in Chicago Heights and holds its officers to the highest standards of law enforcement professionalism," he said.

