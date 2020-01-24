Man wielding gun demands cash, phones from Boost Mobile store, police say

HAMMOND — Police are searching for a suspect after a man drew a handgun at a cellphone store, demanding cash and phones.

At 12:40 p.m. Friday police responded to an alarm going off at Boost Mobile in the 2700 block of 169th Street in Hammond, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A man entered the cellphone store and pointed a handgun at the clerk, ordering the employee to place store items into a duffel bag. The staff complied and the man fled the scene with several phones and cash. No one was injured during the robbery, Kellogg said.

The witnesses described the suspect as a black man wearing a red, white and black coat, police said. Police were unable to release surveillance images Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at (219) 852-2977.

