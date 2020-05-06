Man with 3 children, open alcohol in car arrested on I-65, police say

GARY — Officers found an open box of Franzia wine, a bottle of Hennesy and three children in a vehicle after 911 callers reported an impaired driver on the interstate, police said.
Marchen Willis, 32, of Chicago, was charged with OWI with a passenger under 18, possession of a controlled substance with enhancing circumstances, three counts of neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana, OWI endangerment, OWI and possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving, according to Lake Superior Court records.
At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday the Indiana State Police Lowell Post started getting calls reporting a potentially impaired driver traveling on Interstate 80/94 eastbound lanes near Broadway, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Callers told police a white Chevrolet with damage to the driver’s side was driving erratically and witnesses provided license plate information to dispatch, police said.
As the vehicle exited onto southbound Interstate 65, 911 callers continued to update authorities on its location.
Indiana State Trooper Kenneth Payonk found the white Chevrolet, which matched the callers’ description and license plate information. Payonk said the vehicle was driving about 20 to 25 mph on a posted 55 mph are on the interstate and was also weaving and driving off the roadway onto the right shoulder.
Troopers were able to stop the vehicle near the 258 mile marker on I-65 and saw several open containers of alcohol on the passenger seat, police reported.
Three children were in the vehicle and officers released them to their mother at the end of the traffic stop. Police also found several baggies of what officers believe to be an alleged controlled substance.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Willis, which he failed, police said. He was then taken to South Lake Methodist Hospital for a blood draw and results are pending.
Willis was transported to Lake County Jail where he is in custody with a $5,000 cash bail.
