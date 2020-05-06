Man with 3 children, open alcohol in car arrested on I-65, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Officers found an open box of Franzia wine, a bottle of Hennesy and three children in a vehicle after 911 callers reported an impaired driver on the interstate, police said.

Marchen Willis, 32, of Chicago, was charged with OWI with a passenger under 18, possession of a controlled substance with enhancing circumstances, three counts of neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana, OWI endangerment, OWI and possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday the Indiana State Police Lowell Post started getting calls reporting a potentially impaired driver traveling on Interstate 80/94 eastbound lanes near Broadway, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Callers told police a white Chevrolet with damage to the driver’s side was driving erratically and witnesses provided license plate information to dispatch, police said.

As the vehicle exited onto southbound Interstate 65, 911 callers continued to update authorities on its location.