Man wounded by gunshot said he never saw who fired, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man who was wounded in a shooting late Thursday told police he never saw who fired at him, officials said.

The 45-year-old Gary man was checked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his thigh, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Gary police responded about 8:40 p.m. Thursday to the hospital, where officers made contact with the man, Westerfield said.

The man told officers he was walking near West 10th Avenue and Burr Street when he heard what he thought were fireworks. Shortly after, he felt a pain in his leg, which was later determined to be a gunshot wound, Westerfield said.

He was transported to the hospital by his sister, Westerfield said. No suspect information was available as of Friday morning.

Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sgt. William Fazekas with the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1210.

The incident marked at least the fifth reported shooting in Gary this week.

One person was wounded Wednesday, and so were another three people in separate incidents Monday. Two of those cases were being investigated as accidental, Westerfield said.