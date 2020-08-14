Man wounded by gunshot said he never saw who fired, police say

GARY — A man who was wounded in a shooting late Thursday told police he never saw who fired at him, officials said.
The 45-year-old Gary man was checked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his thigh, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Gary police responded about 8:40 p.m. Thursday to the hospital, where officers made contact with the man, Westerfield said.
The man told officers he was walking near West 10th Avenue and Burr Street when he heard what he thought were fireworks. Shortly after, he felt a pain in his leg, which was later determined to be a gunshot wound, Westerfield said.
He was transported to the hospital by his sister, Westerfield said. No suspect information was available as of Friday morning.
Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sgt. William Fazekas with the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1210.
The incident marked at least the fifth reported shooting in Gary this week.
One person was wounded Wednesday, and so were another three people in separate incidents Monday. Two of those cases were being investigated as accidental, Westerfield said.
A 20-year-old Gary man told police Wednesday he was accidentally shot in the groin while he and his brother were playing with a gun they thought was unloaded, Westerfield said.
Police took that report about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Community Hospital in Munster. The man and his brother were in the 6800 block of West 25th Avenue Wednesday when the gun was fired, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information on that incident was asked to contact Fazekas.
On Monday, the three wounded included a 54-year-old Gary man struck during a drive-by shooting before 12:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 20th place; 35-year-old Gary man shot before 12:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Clark Road; and a 4-year-old girl believed to have accidentally shot herself in the foot before 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Burr Street.
Those with information on the shooting of the 35-year-old man were asked to contact Fazekas. Those with information on the shooting of the 54-year-old man should contact Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210.
Anyone with information on the shooting of the 4-year-old girl should contact Detective Olivia Vasquez at 219-881-1211 or 219-881-1218.
In addition to those five shootings, Gary police also responded to a report of a gunshot victim Aug. 8.
Officers responded about 10 p.m. to Portage Hospital, where a 19-year-old man had checked himself in for a gunshot wound, Westerfield said.
He told police he had been shot at a gas station on Miller Avenue, in Gary, by two men who were wearing hoodies, Westerfield said.
Police did not find a crime scene in the area, and the man did not provide investigators with additional details, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information on that incident was asked to contact Simpson.
