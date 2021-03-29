Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A man was shot twice as he was sitting inside his vehicle parked in a driveway late Sunday, police said.

The 41-year-old Michigan City man was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, a Michigan City Police Department news release states.

Officers found the man shortly after 10:56 p.m. Sunday, when they responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Thurman Avenue.

The man was sitting inside the parked vehicle when someone in a dark vehicle drove by and fired multiple gunshots in his direction, striking him and his vehicle, police said.

No more information about the suspect's vehicle was provided to officers.

Officers recovered undisclosed evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

The man's vehicle he was shot in was impounded and will be processed for evidence.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS assisted at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.