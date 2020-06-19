UPDATE: Man wounded in shooting at housing complex, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A man was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the city's Dorie Miller housing complex, police said.

Police responded about 12:05 a.m. to a local hospital for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with a 26-year-old Highland man, who was shot in the leg, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of East 20th Court, police said.

A passerby at the scene transported the man to a local hospital.

The man did not identify a shooter, Westerfield said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.

