Man wounded in shooting sought help at gas station

GARY — A 36-year-old Gary man sought help at a Citgo gas station on East Fifth Avenue after he was wounded late Saturday in a shooting, police said.

Gary police responded about 11:40 p.m. to the 900 block of East Fifth for a gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The Gary man ran to the gas station after he was wounded, but he refused to talk to police about where the shooting occurred or who shot him, she said.

The man's wound was not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

