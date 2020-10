Man wounded in weekend Gary shooting

GARY — A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of Virginia Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found the Gary man, who denied knowing who shot him or where the gunfire might have come from, she said.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

