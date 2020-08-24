Man wounded, taken to hospital after shots rang out, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 26-year-old Gary man was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Sunday, police said.

Gary police responded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a walk-in gunshot victim.

There, officers spoke with a 27-year-old Indianapolis man, who identified himself as a friend of the man who was wounded, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

He told police he was sitting in his vehicle earlier in the 500 block of Georgia Street while talking with his friend, who was standing outside, Westerfield said.

Shots suddenly rang out, and the man inside the vehicle noticed his friend had been struck in the leg by gunfire. He then drove his friend to the hospital, Westerfield said he told police.

The wounded man was uncooperative with officers and gave no additional details about the incident, Westerfield said.