Manner of Region man's death was homicide, coroner's office says

MERRILLVILLE — A Gary man died at a Crown Point hospital as a result of a homicide, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Jeremy Adams, 35, was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Coroner's investigators were called to the hospital about 10:45 p.m., a news release said.

The nature of Adams' injuries was not disclosed.

The Merrillville Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department responded earlier to an undisclosed location, the coroner's office said.

Merrillville police were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

