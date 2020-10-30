Man's bond reduced on gun charges; alleged link to double homicide not discussed

Vasquez reduced Amaya's bond to $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash.

Charging documents before Vasquez didn't include allegations that a witness placed Amaya at the home of an 18-year-old hours before the teen and a friend were found dead.

Attorneys didn't discuss Amaya's alleged link to the double homicide during Friday's hearing, and no charges have been filed in the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township.

The allegations are contained in charging documents filed against Amaya's girlfriend, Dawn M. "Mama D" Carden, 42, of Gary.

According to court records, Carden and Amaya had been questioning Robinson about a missing gun and suspected Kroll was involved.

A witness told police about a phone call with Robinson in which Amaya could be heard yelling at Robinson about a gun, court records state. The witness said it sounded like Robinson and Amaya went into another room, and the witness eventually fell asleep while the call was still open.