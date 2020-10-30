 Skip to main content
Man's bond reduced on gun charges; alleged link to double homicide not discussed
CROWN POINT — A judged reduced bond Friday for a Gary man who is charged with a gun crime, but has been linked in court filings to a double homicide.

Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he served time at Westville Correctional Facility for a felony battery conviction.

Police executed a search warrant Oct. 19 at Amaya's residence in the 700 block of Ralston Street and seized a Mossberg shotgun, 9 mm Berretta, 9 mm Tech 9, Mossberg 20-gauge, Winchester 12-gauge and two .22-caliber rifles, records state.

Amaya was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He has pleaded not guilty.

The state objected to a reduction of Amaya's bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said Amaya is a danger to the community.

Under questioning by Villarreall, Amaya admitted he had a 2008 felony conviction for battery; three other cases filed in 2017 in Lake, Jasper and White counties; and an intimidation case currently pending in Lake Superior Court in Hammond.

Defense attorney Marc Laterzo said charging documents were vague and didn't include information about who owns the house or where the guns were found in relation to where residents stay.

Vasquez reduced Amaya's bond to $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash.

Charging documents before Vasquez didn't include allegations that a witness placed Amaya at the home of an 18-year-old hours before the teen and a friend were found dead.

Attorneys didn't discuss Amaya's alleged link to the double homicide during Friday's hearing, and no charges have been filed in the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township.

The allegations are contained in charging documents filed against Amaya's girlfriend, Dawn M. "Mama D" Carden, 42, of Gary.

According to court records, Carden and Amaya had been questioning Robinson about a missing gun and suspected Kroll was involved.

A witness told police about a phone call with Robinson in which Amaya could be heard yelling at Robinson about a gun, court records state. The witness said it sounded like Robinson and Amaya went into another room, and the witness eventually fell asleep while the call was still open.

Records say Carden talked about Robinson during a phone call with Christopher J. Dukes II, 17, of Merrillville, who is being held in the Lake County Jail on charges in the Sept. 3 homicide of Landen Cowart, 38, in the 2300 block of Colfax Street in Gary. 

Carden was charged this month with dangerous control of a firearm, a level 5 felony, one felony count of dealing in marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Carden allegedly told investigators she gave a gun to Robinson, and police seized edible marijuana candy and THC vape oil during a search of her home, records allege.

Carden was being held on a bond of $15,000 surety or $1,500 cash.

Anyone with information about Robinson's and Kroll's homicides is asked to call the Lake County sheriff's Detective Cory House or Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3346. To remain anonymous, call 800-750-2746. 

A GoFundMe account for Kroll is at www.gofundme.com/f/263uni09ao.

A GoFundMe acount for Robinson can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/jon-robinson039s-son-was-murdered.

