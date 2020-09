Man's death ruled homicide months after shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The death of a man who was shot in March and died in July has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Brandon E. Davis, 25, of Hammond, died July 3 at Community Hospital in Munster from a gunshot wound he suffered March 24 in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hammond, according to the coroner's office and police.

Alize M. Hicks, 23, of Chicago, was charged March 28 with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with the shooting. He was released from the Lake County Jail after posting a $6,500 cash bond May 7, records show.

The Lake County prosecutor's office typically upgrades charges after receiving documentation of a final cause and manner of death.

Hicks is accused of shooting Davis in the stomach during an argument about a vehicle.

Davis told police before his death that Hicks, whom he knew, pulled out a gun and fired at him multiple times, records allege.

