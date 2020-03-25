Many airline flights nearly empty as virus undercuts travel

“They thought we were going to have bans within the United States. We didn't do that,” he said at a White House briefing. “We are not going to have that. Hopefully, that will take care of itself.”

The airlines and their labor unions are lobbying Washington for relief. A proposal by Senate Republicans would provide $50 billion in loan help and another $8 billion for cargo carriers, but the airlines say they need cash grants to avoid layoffs in an industry that employs about 750,000 people.

House Democrats propose $40 billion in grants to airlines and contractors to preserve pay and benefits for workers. Democrats would add provisions including telling airlines to cut carbon emissions in half by 2050 and to include labor union representatives on their boards. Prominent House Republicans immediately trashed the proposal.

Reports that Congress and the Trump administration were bridging their differences and nearing a deal on a massive stimulus bill sent airline stocks and the broader market soaring on Tuesday. American Airlines gained 36%, United Airlines rose 26% and Delta gained 21%. All three remain down more than 50% for the year, however.