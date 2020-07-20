Many of Indiana's counties named for men tied to slavery

INDIANAPOLIS — One-third of Indiana’s 92 counties are named for men who had ties to slavery or supported otherwise racist policies and an Indiana University professor says that reflects slavery’s inescapable legacy across the country.
Indiana has prided itself in being a place that honors individual liberty since it was a territory, but the state’s record still should be critically examined, Eric Sandweiss, a professor in the department of history at Indiana University’s Bloomington campus, told The Indianapolis Star.
Indiana’s counties were named in the early-to mid-1800s. Sandweiss noted that honoring historical figures in name essentially reflects the sentiment and understanding regarding them at that point in time.
Sandweiss said revisiting names and removing monuments is Americans’ way of taking a step forward.
“We may be reversing a decision that made sense to one group of people at one time, but we’re all engaged in the same adventure,” he said, “and that is to realize this experiment, this vision of having a free state and a free republic.”
George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has catalyzed a global reckoning to reevaluate places and things that commemorate people whose actions today are no longer considered commendable.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
Sandweiss noted that in 1851, the authors of Indiana's constitution inserted a now-expunged article that stipulated that “no negro or mulatto shall come into or settle in the State.”
“If we’re going to take pride in being Hoosiers — as we should — then that means that we have to vow to have an open mind, and a willingness to learn about the places where we fell short in the past,” he said.
Gallery
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville Target
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Michigan City protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Peaceful rally in Gary
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage Protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Valpo protest
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Tuesday BLM protest
Tuesday BLM protest
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
Lowell George Floyd protest march
St. John protest
St. John protest
Gary protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Gary Black Lives Matter protest
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in LaPorte
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Methodist employees stage peaceful protest in solidarity with national George Floyd demonstrations
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
Munster Black Lives Matter rally
NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso Black Lives Matter protest
Griffith protest cell snap John Luke
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Griffith rally
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Lake Station Black Lives Matter protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Valparaiso protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
