It seems like our criminal justice system is getting softer and more lenient. The death penalty is used less and less and criminals are released early.

Our society is becoming meaner and more hateful every time I read the newspaper, but sentencing is being reduced, early release is more common and it doesn't seem like justice is being served.

I believe torturing and murdering a 4-year-old is deserving of the death penalty — not 45 years in jail.

Death penalties and prison time are not only punishments, but also deterrents. I think the death penalty is an excellent deterrent and it also relieves the law-abiding taxpayer the burden of supporting a criminal who has no respect for life or the law.

Marcel Thomas, Hobart