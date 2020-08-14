You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
March 1 trial set in 11-year-old Portage murder case
urgent

March 1 trial set in 11-year-old Portage murder case

{{featured_button_text}}
Dominique Smith

Dominique Smith

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A March 1 trial has been scheduled in a more-than-decade-old murder case from Portage that has already been derailed once due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer set the trial date for 30-year-old Dominique Smith, who is charged with murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.

The trial date was sought by both prosecutors and the defense during a hearing Friday morning conducted via a videoconferencing system between the courtroom and Porter County jail.

Clymer set an Oct. 23 hearing, in part, to check on a "significant" witness in a motion by the defense to dismiss the case and suppress statements from the accused.

Portage murder trial delayed over concerns of COVID-19

Defense attorney Bob Harper is arguing the case should be dismissed because police and prosecution's handling of a witness has denied Smith the right to a fair trial.

The witness, Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), is the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, Harper said.

When Portage police interviewed Udoh on Nov. 9, 2018, detectives implied she would be given immunity, according to Harper's motion. After requesting to have an attorney and her mother present, detectives reportedly discouraged her, saying they would not then be able to help her.

Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them the night of the shooting shot Higgins, according to Harper.

Handling of witness jeopardizes Portage murder case, defense claims

Police then took Udoh to the apartment complex in question and when they returned from that portion of the interview, which was not recorded, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, the motion claims.

Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.

The defense argues that prosecutors told Udoh she could be charged with perjury or subject to criminal charges if she changed her story.

As a result, if prosecutors provide immunity and Udoh implicates Smith with her testimony, Smith's case will be damaged because earlier claims of hers would have cleared Smith, according to the defense motion.

Harper is also seeking to toss out comments Smith made to police, arguing that the lack of a prompt initial hearing led Smith to believe his only options were to cooperate with police or remain behind bars for years until he could tell his side of the story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists make flip-flops out of algae

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts