March 1 trial set in 11-year-old Portage murder case

Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them the night of the shooting shot Higgins, according to Harper.

Police then took Udoh to the apartment complex in question and when they returned from that portion of the interview, which was not recorded, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, the motion claims.

Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.

The defense argues that prosecutors told Udoh she could be charged with perjury or subject to criminal charges if she changed her story.

As a result, if prosecutors provide immunity and Udoh implicates Smith with her testimony, Smith's case will be damaged because earlier claims of hers would have cleared Smith, according to the defense motion.