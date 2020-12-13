Marine Corps League fundraiser goes socially distanced in COVID era

VALPARAISO — Sirens replaced touch Saturday, and some Porter County children will be happier this holiday season.
Due to COVID-19, Dunes Leathernecks Detachment 1056 of the Marine Corps League, partnering with Valpo Parks, replaced its traditional Touch a Truck event with Santa & Sirens. The socially distanced benefit for Toys for Tots was moved from downtown Central Park Plaza to city parks headquarters on North Campbell Street.
“We still wanted to do something for Toys for Tots,” said Dan McGuire, director of facilities for Valpo Parks, “and let everyone see the emergency vehicles.”
While contributors could not touch vehicles provided by city police and fire and Porter County Sheriff’s Department, they could drive past them and hear sirens blaring.
“We’re hoping for a lot of Toys for Tots donations,” said Helene Pierce, executive assistant to the park director, “all going to Porter County families.”
Joe Baczynski, project co-chair from Dunes Leathernecks, said the 2019 drive provided toys for 2,500 children in Porter County. His detachment is continuing a national tradition started in 1947.
“There’s too much reality in the world. Children need imagination,” Baczynski said. “To me, this project is like going to church. I do it for the kids, because they are our future.”
As contributors’ vehicles entered the maintenance facility, they were greeted by Marines and Santa Claus. Among the early donors were Taylor and Mary Furlow of Valparaiso, representing Arcticon, a group that raises funds and donates to different causes annually. This year’s cause was Toys for Tots, which received $10,262 from Arcticon, divided nearly between cash and gifts.
“We had a lot of friends helping us,” Mary Furlow said.
Many contributors came with families, not just to see the emergency vehicles and Santa, but to also teach their children about helping others.
“I just want to help out during these times,” said Joselyn Schwertz of Valparaiso. “’Tis the season for giving.”
Kris and Alina Hahn, of Valparaiso, brought their children, who met Santa.
“We collect items at work, and I wanted to do something here,” said Alina Hahn, whose family donates annually to Toys for Tots.
Valparaiso resident Pam Schnabel cited “a lot of children are in need, especially this year. This is also a way for me to teach my children about giving to others.”
Valparaiso Police Sgt. Brent Chayhitz, who sounded his siren as vehicles left the park building, said, “There’s a lot of exposure today for kids, and for them to hear the sirens is fun.”
Baczynski thanked Valpo Parks and local merchants for supporting Toys for Tots by placing boxes in their businesses. The drive, which began in mid-October, concludes Dec. 17, with distribution two days later at the Porter County Fairgrounds.
Saturday’s cold and dampness did not deter donors, whose offerings filled Marine Corps League boxes.
“We’ve had monsoons and blizzards in the past,” said Pierce. “So far, so good.”
