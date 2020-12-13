Marine Corps League fundraiser goes socially distanced in COVID era

As contributors’ vehicles entered the maintenance facility, they were greeted by Marines and Santa Claus. Among the early donors were Taylor and Mary Furlow of Valparaiso, representing Arcticon, a group that raises funds and donates to different causes annually. This year’s cause was Toys for Tots, which received $10,262 from Arcticon, divided nearly between cash and gifts.

“We had a lot of friends helping us,” Mary Furlow said.

Many contributors came with families, not just to see the emergency vehicles and Santa, but to also teach their children about helping others.

“I just want to help out during these times,” said Joselyn Schwertz of Valparaiso. “’Tis the season for giving.”

Kris and Alina Hahn, of Valparaiso, brought their children, who met Santa.

“We collect items at work, and I wanted to do something here,” said Alina Hahn, whose family donates annually to Toys for Tots.

Valparaiso resident Pam Schnabel cited “a lot of children are in need, especially this year. This is also a way for me to teach my children about giving to others.”