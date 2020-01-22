Marine veteran asks help finding future service dog believed to be stolen

HOBART — A Hobart Marine veteran said she has been searching for nearly a month for her puppy, who she believed may have been snatched from her yard.

“I feel like someone has him and I won’t give up looking,” Natalie Padilla, of Hobart, said.

She said it’s been almost a month since she last saw her puppy named Dart. She got Dart, a small 18-month-old dog, to have as a service dog to help with symptoms of anxiety and depression. Padilla, who is a Marine Corps veteran with disabilities, was going to enroll him in a program to become a certified emotional support animal.

“Not only was he our family member but I had plans for him to become my service dog after he turned two years old,” Padilla said. “I just had to gather the funds for that. But that was the plan for Dart. We currently have been posting all over Hobart and plenty of businesses are posting his posters. I have had people reaching out searching for him, picking up posters from me and posting them.”

Dart was last seen on Dec. 29, when he was in his owner’s yard on Ash Street in Hobart in a neighborhood near the St. Mary Medical Center. She said Dart was outside and she heard him barking and then suddenly the sound of his barking stopped. She went to her yard to investigate, however, Dart was out of sight.