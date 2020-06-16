You are the owner of this article.
Marquette Beach cleared out after large fight breaks out, police say
Marquette Beach cleared out after large fight breaks out, police say

Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park FILE PHOTO

In this Times file photo, Gary police officers keep an eye on Marquette Park while sitting on their ATV units.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — A popular Gary beach was cleared out by authorities after a large brawl broke out Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers were called at 6:09 p.m. at Marquette Beach, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

There was a large fight among several people at the beach and one woman was taken into custody for having a handgun without a permit, Westerfield said.

Multiple agencies responded and cleared the beach of visitors. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured during the fight.

Around the same time, officers responded to an unrelated call of a gunshot victim in the area of West Fourth Avenue and Hovey Street, on Gary’s west side, Westerfield confirmed. Limited details were available in the incident Tuesday night, however, police reported someone was shot in the foot.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

