Marquette Catholic students to return to class on original fall start date

Students and staff are being asked to self-screen for coronavirus symptoms before coming to the school. Anyone showing symptoms will immediately be sent home.

Freshman and new student orientation will be Aug. 21.

Marquette Catholic is the first Diocese of Gary school, and among the first schools in Northwest Indiana, to announce plans for students’ return this fall.

La Lumiere, also in LaPorte County, shared a modified schedule last week bringing students back to campus in mid-August and finishing their fall semester from home after Thanksgiving break.

Joseph Majchrowicz, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Gary, shared a letter with parents Thursday outlining steps to come for all of the Gary diocese’s schools in the next six to eight weeks.

“Because of the unique qualities of each of our schools, educational plans cannot be ‘one size fits all,”’ Majchrowicz said in the letter. “Each school is developing unique plans to make excellent use of resources and accommodate the needs of all they serve.”

The diocese has formed a task force to take into account guidance from the Indiana Department of Education, state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.