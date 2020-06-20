You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marquette Catholic students to return to class on original fall start date
alert top story urgent

Marquette Catholic students to return to class on original fall start date

{{featured_button_text}}
NWI Catholic schools still a draw

Students leave Marquette Hall to eat lunch in another building at Marquette High School in 2011 in Michigan City.

 Times file

MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette Catholic High School is sharing plans for its students’ return to campus this fall.

Marquette Catholic, like schools across the state, closed to in-person instruction in mid-March during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Students will return to school, as originally scheduled, on Aug. 24, with changes implemented across the school to promote healthy practices and social distancing.

School leaders have invested in new, industrial sanitizing equipment for use throughout the school day, and face coverings will be required during passing periods and while riding buses, according to a Marquette Catholic news release.

Students will immediately report to their first hour class when they arrive at school. Educators will assign seats and use the school’s 1:1 Apple technology program for learning activities to avoid any in-person exchanging of materials.

WATCH NOW: Indiana to allow schools to reopen July 1; state provides new guidance for districts

At lunch, students will be able to space out within the school’s Scholl Center Commons, and only pre-packaged items will be sold at the Snack Shack and deli.

Locker room, weight room and gym access will only be permitted to student athletes practicing a sport in season.

Sanitizing stations will be available in every room and office.

Students and staff are being asked to self-screen for coronavirus symptoms before coming to the school. Anyone showing symptoms will immediately be sent home.

Freshman and new student orientation will be Aug. 21.

Marquette Catholic is the first Diocese of Gary school, and among the first schools in Northwest Indiana, to announce plans for students’ return this fall.

La Lumiere, also in LaPorte County, shared a modified schedule last week bringing students back to campus in mid-August and finishing their fall semester from home after Thanksgiving break.

La Lumiere among first schools to announce fall reopening plan

Joseph Majchrowicz, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Gary, shared a letter with parents Thursday outlining steps to come for all of the Gary diocese’s schools in the next six to eight weeks.

“Because of the unique qualities of each of our schools, educational plans cannot be ‘one size fits all,”’ Majchrowicz said in the letter. “Each school is developing unique plans to make excellent use of resources and accommodate the needs of all they serve.”

The diocese has formed a task force to take into account guidance from the Indiana Department of Education, state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The diocese’s own recommendations for school reopening were distributed to school leaders Wednesday, Majchrowicz said.

Majchrowicz said he expects similar plans to be communicated by school leadership in the diocese, including for Andrean High School and Bishop Noll Institute, around the first week of July.

All guidance, including Marquette Catholic’s reopening plan, is subject to change.

“This is going to continue to evolve,” Majchrowicz said. “There’s going to be a learning curve to it because we’ve never done this before ... we’re building the plane as we fly it.”

More information about Marquette Catholic’s return to school this fall is available at marquette-hs.org/about/covid.cfm.

Gallery: Let's celebrate Region teachers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts