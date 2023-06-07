Marquette Greenway edges closer to completion

PORTAGE – The latest segment of the Marquette Greenway was officially dedicated Wednesday with other sections to be under construction soon.

When it’s finished, the trail will have cost more than $100 million, stretching from Chicago to southwest Michigan.

Mitch Barloga, active transportation manager at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Region’s trails guru, said 20 of the 44 segments of the Marquette Greenway are now completed and another 12 are in the works. A final 12 haven’t been started yet. He hopes the final segments will be completed by 2028.

The segment dedicated Wednesday is just under a mile and cost just under $2.9 million. Adding to the cost was a large bridge over Salt Creek and a switchback, city Planning and Development Director AJ Monroe said.

For every mile that’s completed, people will reach the end of that section of trail and will demand that it be finished, Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said.

He urged the public’s support as the National Park Service plans to finish the trail as it goes west of Gary. “The bureaucracy is chewing on us, and we may need some help to nudge it forward. Because the longer we wait, the more it’s going to cost,” he said.

Daniel Bortner, director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, credited Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Trails program, which has awarded more than $150 million in three rounds of funding. To date, 20 projects are complete, totaling more than 59 miles of new trails open to the public with another 47 miles under construction.

The new state budget includes $30 million more for trails.

“We see excitement for economic opportunities along the trail, for recreation and for new possibilities,” Bortner said.

Portage Councilman Scott Williams announced a historical wayside marker to tell trail users of the former Sauk Trails Camp on 115 acres along Salt Creek. The Scout camp operated from 1941 to 1962. Williams, a former Scout, remembers it fondly.

“We were hosting thousands of scouts all year round,” he said, from Northwest Indiana and Illinois.

When the camp closed in 1962, it was acquired by Bethlehem Steel and later conveyed to the National Park Service.

“At some point, maybe that property will become more than just a story,” Labovitz said. “Maybe there will be some camping available there. Maybe there will be additional facilities to facility fishing access to the streams here. I’m excited about the future potential there.”

It’s rare for National Park Service trails to have as many amenities nearby as the Marquette Greenway, Labovitz said.

The trail “will change the way people who live here move around the Region, and it will also provide a facility that was really envisioned decades ago that when our visitors come, they were typically coming for the beaches. There’s so much more here than the beaches,” Labovitz said.

“This will be not only a great recreational facility but a pivotal piece of the changing economy of Northwest Indiana. The people who come here to play are going to be spending money here,” he said.

“We’re not going to be belching smoke. We’re going to be exerting grunts on bicycles. I hope to be spending some of my retirement riding these trails,” Labovitz said. He is retiring at the end of the month.

Monroe gave credit to former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, who dreamed of public access to Northwest Indiana’s lakefront.

“Sweeping changes will not come overnight. Nor can they be dictated by one person or one governmental body,” Monroe quoted Visclosky as saying. “We in Northwest Indiana must sit together as a unified community and reach consensus of our future.”

Visclosky spoke those words in 1985 when he announced his Marquette Plan, which was adopted by Northwest Indiana cities along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The Marquette Greenway and future lakefront community investments will ultimately provide access to the lake, Monroe said.

“Portage is blessed,” Mayor Sue Lynch said. “We have three trails growing through our city.”

“By far, this trail we’re standing on today will have the greatest impact when it’s completed,” she said. “It will open endless opportunities for jobs and tourism for the 15 cities it will ultimately go through.”

Lynch said the natural beauty of the trail’s surroundings “and the peace that you feel when you’re out here” make it her favorite.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she reminded the audience, “we’ve come to realize how essential these trails are essential to us.”

The initial trails in Northwest Indiana had to overcome public opposition.

“I remember people didn’t want them, they were concerned about them, they didn’t want them going through their back yard and people stealing from their garages and look what these trails have ended up being. I think people now have a whole new appreciation for the trails,” Lynch said.

From 2003, when the tri-state trail was proposed, to today “is nothing short of amazing,” she said.

