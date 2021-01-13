Marquette's new principal brings perspective to unusual year

The high school introduced 1-to-1 technology in fall 2017, placing iPads in the hands of all students. Its small class sizes allowed teachers and students to create distance and remain in person for 11 weeks of the fall semester.

“At Marquette, we’re just so lucky to have such a good set-up to be doing in-person learning,” Martin said. “If there's a right way to do this COVID in-person learning, we're doing it. We're doing everything we can every day.”

Martin shadowed his predecessor, Allyson Headd, for much of the fall semester after she shared her plans to take a new position where she grew up in New York. Athletic Director Katie Collignon will serve as vice principal to round out the administrative team.

Though planning to take the spring semester one day at the time, Martin has set longer-term goals to grow Marquette’s early university program, which expects to graduate more than a dozen high school seniors this year with their associate's degrees, and international experiences, participating in student exchanges and leading educational spring break trips.

For Martin, who lived in New Zealand for a year out of college and then taught for nearly a year in China, it’s those experiences that bring greater understanding and perspective to students’ education.