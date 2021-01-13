Marquette's new principal brings perspective to unusual year

MICHIGAN CITY — A couple of years ago, when Gary Diocese Superintendent Joseph Majchrowicz visited Casey Martin’s classroom, the magic was there.
The U.S. history teacher’s high school students were engaged, using their iPads in another of the teacher’s student-centered lessons.
Class favorites like “Friday life lessons” — teaching students how to play guitar, change a tire or catch a mouse — had put Martin on the map as a self-professed “cool teacher,” building connections with students beyond the curriculum.
“He just struck a chord in me,” Majchrowicz said. He recalled how he told Martin during his visit: “I don’t know what your future plans are, but you should think about administration.”
Years later, when Marquette Catholic High School’s principal came to Majchrowicz with a transition plan after receiving a new job opportunity, memories of that classroom visit reemerged.
“He’s very engaging, bright and articulate, polite, an all-around good guy,” Majchrowicz said. “If I were to have personally had to pick someone out, he would have been my first go-to.”
Martin, a Chesterton native, stepped into the principal’s role last week.
A teacher for six years, Martin is beginning his first administrative position as educators across the country continue to grapple with how to safely and effectively lead instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Marquette students returned from winter break recently, after the school moved to virtual learning in December as community positivity rates rose this fall across the Region.
Just days after returning, Marquette administrators moved students back into virtual instruction after learning a student tested positive for COVID-19. Students are expected to return in person Jan. 19.
Martin is no stranger to adversity. His life experience — unexpectedly losing an athletic scholarship in college and working through months of physical therapy as a young adult after a semi driver blew through a stop sign two years ago, trapping Martin in his car — has prepared him to lead in an era of rapid change.
“The more perspective I get on my life, the more I realize how much everything has led me here to this chair at this school with this group of people that I'm working with, with these students and these families,” Martin said. “And, I'm just so grateful for them, because I know how much of a struggle people can go through.”
Martin called the pandemic’s sudden disruption to students’ high school experience, especially the senior baseball players he coached last spring, heartbreaking.
Marquette staff are working on ways to safely bring some sense of normalcy to student traditions this year, including continued athletics, virtual musical productions and livestreamed mass broadcast to partner elementary schools.
The high school introduced 1-to-1 technology in fall 2017, placing iPads in the hands of all students. Its small class sizes allowed teachers and students to create distance and remain in person for 11 weeks of the fall semester.
“At Marquette, we’re just so lucky to have such a good set-up to be doing in-person learning,” Martin said. “If there's a right way to do this COVID in-person learning, we're doing it. We're doing everything we can every day.”
Martin shadowed his predecessor, Allyson Headd, for much of the fall semester after she shared her plans to take a new position where she grew up in New York. Athletic Director Katie Collignon will serve as vice principal to round out the administrative team.
Though planning to take the spring semester one day at the time, Martin has set longer-term goals to grow Marquette’s early university program, which expects to graduate more than a dozen high school seniors this year with their associate's degrees, and international experiences, participating in student exchanges and leading educational spring break trips.
For Martin, who lived in New Zealand for a year out of college and then taught for nearly a year in China, it’s those experiences that bring greater understanding and perspective to students’ education.
The principal, despite settling into a new office with furniture he’s built himself, still keeps a classroom on the lower level of the Michigan City high school and plans to keep teaching at least one class.
“I want the kids to still see that side of me and I want to still be able to go to the teachers and say, ‘Listen, I get it, because I'm in the classroom, too,’” Martin said. “I always want to have one foot in the classroom.”