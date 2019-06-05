Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez has hired a security consultant to help police develop an active shooter response system for county schools, modeled in part on measures taken by Porter County in recent years.
At their public meeting Wednesday, Lake commissioners approved an $80,000 contract with Vincent Balbo to provide school safety and security services to the county. Balbo, a former DEA agent, is currently the security director for East Chicago schools.
Balbo’s hiring is part of a broader effort by Martinez to set up an integrated threat response system across all schools in Lake County. The sheriff’s department intends to take advantage of a state law passed earlier this year that allows sheriffs and local school districts to apply for grants from the Indiana Secured School Fund to set up active event warning systems, Martinez said.
Porter County pioneered the use of such emergency systems in Indiana four years ago, giving school leaders the ability to alert law enforcement of active threats via a mobile phone app. Porter’s alert system is also connected to school security cameras, allowing police to tap into a real-time video feed of the scene as officers respond to an active shooter or other emergency situations.
All 75 public, charter and private schools in Porter County are connected to the warning system, as well as many day cares and community centers, according to Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds.
Martinez aims to replicate the Porter County system in Lake County, which has 16 school districts compared to Porter’s seven.
“(Martinez’s) priority has been school safety, and he wants it to be a priority for the entire county,” Balbo said. “With combined resources, it will help officers be better prepared as they roll into these situations.”