Mascot Hall of Fame Induction Weekend
Come out for the inaugural Induction Weekend at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting. From June 14-16, you can celebrate the four new mascots including Tommy Hawk, Sluggerrr, Nittany Lion and Benny the Bull. Join the fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Learn more at mascothalloffame.com.
Kemil Beach Campfire
Join a ranger for a sunset and campfire program on June 14 from 8-9:30 p.m. at Indiana Dunes National Parks' Kemil Beach. Enjoy the sunset around the campfire while listening to live music. Bring chairs or blankets. The event is free and will occur the second Friday of the month through September. Visit nps.gov/indu for details.
Northwest Indiana Sox Fans Night
Enjoy the game with special ticket prices on June 14 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Chicago White Sox will take on the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $17 and are available at whitesox.com/nwi.
Rhythm & Soul Fest
The free Rhythm & Soul Fest will take place at East Chicago's Washington Park from 5-10 p.m. on June 15. Bring a lawn chair or dance along to DJ Mal, T.L. Williams and tributes to Smokey Robinson, Minne Riperton and more. Visit eastchicago.com for more information.
Wicker Park Summer Concert Series
Don't miss this year's concerts at Wicker Park in Highland. Enjoy a Pearl Jam Tribute on June 13; Kick, an INXS Tribute on June 20 and Queen Tribute on June 27. All shows are 21 and over at begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 and available at the door. Learn more at 219-932-2530 x. 324.
Art on the Prairie
Hike and paint a stunning scene at the Kankakee Sands Grace Teninga Trailhead on June 15 at 9:00 a.m. The Jasper County Art League will be on hand to introduce you to the sights, sounds and history of the area and teach you to paint, draw or sketch a flower from the hike. Children are also welcome! meet at CR 600 N in Lake Village, at the trailhead; email marilyndiller@yahoo.com for more information.