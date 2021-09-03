Masks now required after quarantined Duneland students collectively missed over 3,600 days this year

CHESTERTON — Add Duneland School Corp. to the growing list of Region districts adding a mask requirement.

Previously, Duneland said it would only require masks if a mandate was given by government officials. But to reduce the number of quarantines, the district modified its Return to Learn plan to “temporarily” require them.

“Reducing the number of quarantines is essential to preserving 5-day per week, in-person learning,” said an email from the district Friday afternoon.

Since school started, over 450 students have been in quarantine equaling more than 3,600 days of missed school. The email said if DSC continued at this pace, it could quarantine more than 4,800 students this year resulting in over 38,000 days of missed school.

The mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. But the goal is to remove the mask requirement as soon as possible, the email said.

Mandating masks is an effort to keep schools open and minimize learning disruptions from quarantines.