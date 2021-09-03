Masks now required after quarantined Duneland students collectively missed over 3,600 days this year

CHESTERTON — Add Duneland School Corp. to the growing list of Region districts adding a mask requirement.
Previously, Duneland said it would only require masks if a mandate was given by government officials. But to reduce the number of quarantines, the district modified its Return to Learn plan to “temporarily” require them.
“Reducing the number of quarantines is essential to preserving 5-day per week, in-person learning,” said an email from the district Friday afternoon.
Since school started, over 450 students have been in quarantine equaling more than 3,600 days of missed school. The email said if DSC continued at this pace, it could quarantine more than 4,800 students this year resulting in over 38,000 days of missed school.
The mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. But the goal is to remove the mask requirement as soon as possible, the email said.
Mandating masks is an effort to keep schools open and minimize learning disruptions from quarantines.
K-12 institutions must continue contact tracing, per Wednesday’s executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, but in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop.
If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status.
In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven.
DSC said it “looks to eliminate quarantines” by requiring masks to help preserve in-person learning five days a week and extracurriculars.
Students will be allowed to remove their masks during appropriate times during the day including when eating, while outside, during athletics and when 6 feet of social distancing can be maintained.
District administration will work with Porter County Health Department, monitor active cases and adjust protocols as necessary, it said.