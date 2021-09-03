Masks now required in Hobart schools

"The goal is to keep students well and in school," the newsletter said.

Students did what was asked of them last year "without complaining and thrived under the conditions," the newsletter said, so the district is confident they can do it again this year to get through the increase in spread.

As part of the Brickie Forward plan, similar to what many schools have called a Return to Learn plan, the school city has what it calls the “Top 5.”

Universal masking is No. 1 followed by knowing the COVID-19 symptoms, self-screening and communicating with the school, practicing good hygiene and quarantine procedures. The website states a school nurse can explain the rules for the specific student and staff situations about when it’s OK to come back in person.

The new executive order Holcomb signed Wednesday requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but modifies quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols.