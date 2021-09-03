Masks now required in Hobart schools

HOBART — School City of Hobart now is asking all students and staff to mask up.
Starting Friday, everyone will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district’s Brickie Forward plan. The change comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that eliminated the need for asymptomatic close contacts who are wearing a mask to quarantine.
From Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, the district had to quarantine 222 students and three staff. There were 16 new positive student cases and three new staff cases in the same time period, according to the district's data dashboard.
In Thursday's COVID-19 update newsletter, the district said the new guidelines from the new executive order and high community spread of the virus is what caused the district to change its masking policy.
"The goal is to keep students well and in school," the newsletter said.
Students did what was asked of them last year "without complaining and thrived under the conditions," the newsletter said, so the district is confident they can do it again this year to get through the increase in spread.
As part of the Brickie Forward plan, similar to what many schools have called a Return to Learn plan, the school city has what it calls the “Top 5.”
Universal masking is No. 1 followed by knowing the COVID-19 symptoms, self-screening and communicating with the school, practicing good hygiene and quarantine procedures. The website states a school nurse can explain the rules for the specific student and staff situations about when it’s OK to come back in person.
The new executive order Holcomb signed Wednesday requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but modifies quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols.
In settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop. If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status.
Because of this policy change, many school districts such as Crown Point Community School Corp. and Lake Central School Corp. have been able to bring hundreds of students who were in quarantine back to the classroom.
In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven.
The school city didn't immediately respond for comment, but the story will be updated if it does.