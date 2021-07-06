Masks optional for all IU campuses

Indiana University Northwest
Provided
GARY — Face masks are now optional on all Indiana University campuses for anyone who is fully vaccinated.
A tweet from the university's Twitter page Tuesday morning said the optional mask policy would be effective immediately. This applies to all IU campuses, the tweet said, including IU Northwest in Gary.
"Thank you for putting in the work to keep our campuses safe," the university said in the tweet.
In an additional tweet, the university said it continues to ask people who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask inside buildings on campuses.
