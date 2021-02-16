Mass vaccination site set to open at South Suburban College

SOUTH HOLLAND — Cook County Health has announced the opening of its third large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site, to be located at South Suburban College.

The location joins sites at Tinley Park Convention Center and Triton College in River Grove, which opened on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, respectively.

At SSC, vaccinations will be available for individuals eligible under phase 1b, which includes those 65 and over, and essential workers such as first responders, manufacturing employees and grocery store personnel.

That group covers about 600,000 people in suburban Cook County, county officials said, though the current supply of vaccines isn't enough to vaccinate everyone eligible.

"While current vaccine supply does not meet the demand and in fact has been exhausted — we are standing up large-scale sites now to ensure that we are ready as vaccine supply us expected to increase in the weeks and months ahead," County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news release.

County officials expect to be able to provide 4,000 vaccinations a day at South Suburban when the supply increases.